Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/16/24

On this day 20 years ago, the Yankees officially confirmed what everyone knew was suddenly about to happen. The transaction?

February 16, 2004: The Texas Rangers traded Alex Rodriguez and cash to the New York Yankees for a player to be named later and Alfonso Soriano. The New York Yankees sent Joaquin Arias (April 23, 2004) to the Texas Rangers to complete the trade.

Only a little seismic. Josh recounted the nitty gritty details of the A-Rod trade — and his previous near-trade to Boston — for us in detail a couple years back. Whether you like what A-Rod did in pinstripes or not, there’s no denying that it was an inflection point of this current century of Yankees baseball. There’s also no denying the fact that no matter how frustrating his other postseasons and off-field activities might have been, the Yankees’ championship drought would be at 24 years without what he did in 2009.

PSA won’t be busy today, but Jeff will preview Aaron Judge’s 2024 season and Madison will answer your mailbag questions. Maybe they’ll sign Blake Snell though. (lol)

Questions/Prompts:

1. If you could go back and time and either approve or deny the A-Rod trade knowing what you know now about how the rest of his career played out, what would you do?*

*I don’t normally answer these prompts, but for the record, I would still approve it. I’m curious about the discussion though.

2. Who pitches more innings for the 2024 Yankees: Lou Trivino or Scott Effross?