Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/16/24

NJ.com | Jimmy Hascup: Activate the Klubot. Recently retired former Yankee Corey Kluber is in discussions with the organization to come aboard in a “yet-to-be-defined advisory position.” Considering the impact Kluber had on former Yank Michael King, having him spend time with a pitching staff that includes heralded young arms like Chase Hampton and Will Warren seems like a no-brainer. Per Bryan Hoch, GM Brian Cashman has confirmed that Kluber’s return to the organization is a distinct possibility, though not a done deal.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Late Thursday afternoon, the news broke that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will step down in 2029 at the end of his new term. Manfred took over for Bud Selig in 2015 and has presided over the Astros cheating scandal, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021-22 lockout, and several rule changes in his time as commish (just to name a few). There will be plenty of time for post-mortems on his time as commissioner, but for now the news is that there is an end date to his tenure.

FanGraphs | Eric Longenhagen and Tess Taruskin: FanGraphs has officially chimed in on prospect season, and the news is good for the Yankees. Six Baby Bombers make the Top-100, headlined by 55 FV prospect Spencer Jones at No. 15. Longenhagen and Taruskin think the sky is the limit for Jones, writing “as far as ceilings go, in this case we’re talking about St. Patrick’s Cathedral.”

Five other Yankee farmhands join Jones, with catcher Austin Wells the next-highest ranked at 47th overall. Assigning Wells a 50 FV, along with a 50 future hit tool, and 55 future raw and game power, FanGraphs seems to be the high outlet on Wells. And I’m here for it. Check out the article for all the team’s thoughts on the six.

ESPN | David Schoenfield: Gerrit Cole isn’t mincing words about last year’s monstrous disappointment of a season. Talking Thursday, the reigning AL Cy Young winner and Yankee ace described the ‘23 campaign as a “disaster” and commented that the club needs to figure out how to stay healthy. They’re off to an inauspicious start on that front, sadly. More promisingly, Cole is confident in the presumptive Yankee rotation. He also noted the influx of left-handed bats to the lineup, including a guy named Juan Soto who is supposed to be pretty good.

The Athletic | Stephen J. Nesbitt: Matt wrote the other day about the issues with the terrible product that Fanatics has been rolling out this year. Unfortunately, players are also irritated by what they’re receiving. Pitchers in particular are less than impressed by what they’ve seen. Among them: Tommy “Tightpants” Kahnle. Tailoring is no longer happening at the manufacturing stage, with some clubhouse managers taking that task upon themselves. As of Wednesday, Kahnle hadn’t even tested his pants, but he knew they weren’t going to be tight enough without some adjustment. “Tommy Normalpants” and “Tommy Baggypants” don’t exactly roll off the tongue, so here’s hoping he finds some leg prisons that are to his liking.