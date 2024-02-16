Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Aaron Judge

Whether or not the Yankees succeed usually hinges on the performance of their 6-foot-7 superstar outfielder, Aaron Judge, and this upcoming season is a hugely important one for him. The crash at the Dodger Stadium outfield fence did some damage on his 2023 results, and though he remained easily the Yankees’ best position player, the captain himself would be the first to say that he still has parts of his game to tweak for his 2024 to more closely resemble his MVP campaign.

2023 statistics: 106 games, 458 plate appearances, .267/.406/.613, 37 HR, 75 RBI, 174 wRC+, 19.2 BB%, 28.4 K%, -4 Defensive Runs Saved, -1 Outs Above Average, 5.3 fWAR

2024 ZiPS projections: 123 games, 532 plate appearances, .258/.372/.535, 35 HR, 91 RBI, 147 wRC+, 15.0 BB%, 27.4 K%, 4.7 fWAR

After taking a look through Judge’s numbers, at first glance they aren’t all that bad. The power was still there with his 35 home runs in 106 games, which put him on pace for around 56 bombs, six away from his American League record-breaking season in 2022. However, the overall figures aren’t as good as they probably should have been for a multitude of reasons. His fWAR was tied for the second-lowest of his career in seasons where he has played more than 100 games, and it’s fair to pin that in part on the collision since even putting aside ‘22, his 174 wRC+ was better than any he posted from 2018-21. Still, he might have felt the pressure of trying to carry an otherwise-disappointing Yankees lineup — the last time his strikeout numbers got as high as 28.4 percent was back in 2019 when he fanned over 31 percent of the time.

Outside of the COVID-19 season, where teams only played 60 games (and Judge only played 28), Judge’s batting average was the lowest of his career. Even acknowledging that in 2024, that stat only tells you so much, Judge has indicated that this is something he thinks about. The good news was, however, that Judge also had the highest walk rate of his career, helping keep his OBP above the .400 mark for the second season in a row and the third time in his career.

Here are the captain’s 2023 percentile rankings from the season, showcasing that he was hitting well for power and one of the best players at earning walks in the entire league. But his baserunning value wasn’t very good and his fielding run value was hovering around average.

For the first time in Judge’s career, his Outs Above Average figure was, well, below average. The lowest his OAA had gotten was zero in 2021, but last season, his OAA hit the negatives per Baseball Savant, and his Defensive Runs Saved statistic wasn’t much better. If the Yankees are going to succeed next season, Judge isn’t only going to need to continue his dominance at the plate, but he’s going to need to be his usual self in the field: a player who makes impressive catches in and around the outfield grass and loves to throw runners out at every base. The extra time in center due to the Yankees’ current starting alignment might make that tricky, but perhaps the distance from his initial toe injury will help in that regard. Trent Grisham should help spell Judge at least, allowing him to slide over to his standard position of right field quite a bit.

To be clear, Judge is a safe bet to play at a star level in 2024. Not only is he just, you know, incredible at the sport, and last season was likely more of an outlier in certain regards than anything, but he will also be hitting with Juan Soto around him in the lineup. Adding another superstar hitter with incredible plate discipline to a top five in a lineup that includes Judge, Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo should help every player find a way to play well. And again, it’s not as though the pure production at the plate last season was lacking — remember, only Shohei Ohtani was a better hitter than him in 2023 among all 168 MLB players to record at least 450 plate appearances.

The 2024 season could very well be make-or-break for the Yankees’ core as a whole, and the only way that they find success is if Aaron Judge posts the kind of overall numbers all around the park that we all expect. He’s the engine that makes this train run, and the ideal situation not only sees Judge come back and put up his usual impressive results, but also sees him stay healthy as well, which is just as important as anything.