Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Clay Holmes

At this point, we can say that Clay Holmes is not as good as the pitcher who posted a 1.61 ERA in 28 innings with the Yankees back in 2021 when he came over from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade. That’s nothing to be ashamed of, though, as that is a level only a handful of pitchers are in.

Holmes has settled in as a sub-3.00 ERA reliever armed with a nasty, high 90s sinker with incredible arm-side movement and a deadly slider/sweeper combo with glove-side break. That’ll do.

In 2024, Holmes will be tasked with covering high-leverage innings for the Yankees once again, probably the ninth to be more specific. He has accumulated 44 saves in the last two seasons, with a 2.70 ERA and a 2.75 FIP, and seems ready to take on any role that is thrown at him.

2023 Statistics: 66 games, 63 innings, 2.86 ERA, 2.65 FIP, 1.5 fWAR, 1.8 rWAR, 27.1 K%, 8.8 BB%, 71 strikeouts

2024 ZiPS Projections: 61 innings, 3.84 ERA, 3.98 FIP, 0.4 fWAR, 26.4 K%, 9.4 BB%

Holmes is entering a crucial season for his future: he will be pitching for his new contract, and boy, his potential career earnings changed for the better when he became a Yankee three years ago.

He was a 5.00-ERA reliever with his big league career hanging by a thread due to poor control when the Yankees struck a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to bring him in. Now, he has posted a 2.54 and a 2.86 ERA in each of the last two years, with a groundball rate over 65 percent and more than a strikeout per inning in each.

Quality relievers like Holmes are getting a considerable amount of money in free agency, so you can bet he will be motivated to succeed. That, of course, is music to the Yankees’ ears because they could use some ‘sure things’ in their bullpen with Scott Effross and Lou Trivino set to open the year on the injured list.

Holmes isn’t always consistent. He will dominate for two months, and then, for a certain period of time, it will look like the league figured him out. The sun, however, always comes out for him and he ends up reminding the Yankees that they made one of the best, one-sided trades in recent franchise history.

The tall right-hander got a bit predictable with his sinker in 2022, throwing it 80.1 percent of the time. In 2023, however, he took it to 69.2 percent to feature his slider much more: that pitch went up to 20.9 percent last year, from 6.6 percent in 2022. He will mix in his excellent sweeper from time to time (9.6 percent).

All pitches graded out as well above-average per commonly used metrics in 2023. The sinker returned a run value of zero, but had an acceptable xwOBA of .306 and dropped 30 percent more than the average sinker.

Both the slider and the sweeper were excellent, with a .176 and .073 (!) xwOBA, respectively, and whiff rates of 43.1 and 44.2 percent. One has to wonder if Holmes would benefit from throwing the sweeper even more in 2024, but the foundation of his arsenal remains his hard sinker and rightfully so.

The Yankees need a few players to stay healthy, otherwise the success of their season could be compromised. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rodón are some of them. There is a great argument to be made that Holmes belongs to that group, as the single most important reliever on the team.

If the Yankees are going to embark on a deep postseason run this year, Holmes has to be a big part of what they do. They need him healthy and motivated, because he is one of the best relievers in the league when at the top of his game.