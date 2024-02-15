Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/15/24

New York Post | Greg Joyce: The hope was for Scott Effross to complete his recovery from Tommy John surgery and have a relatively normal spring training ahead of the 2024 campaign. An injury, once again, has put a halt to those plans. Effross had surgery in December. Fortunately, it wasn’t his elbow: it was his back. In any case, he will miss a few months and isn’t expected back until the summer, manager Aaron Boone said.

As he worked his way back in the fall, he had to stop his throwing program because of the back issue.

“So that set [his Tommy John rehab] back a little bit,” Boone said. “He’s begun his throwing program, I think last week, but it’s a little convoluted because you’re finishing off Tommy John [rehab] and then you throw the back into the mix. It’ll be a slow ramp-up.”

NJ Advance Media | Max Goodman: The Yankees, who had non-tendered Lou Trivino in mid-November, decided to bring him back on Wednesday. They signed him to a one-year, $1.25 million contract with a $5 million option for the 2025 campaign.

The right-hander won’t be able to contribute until around midseason as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. However, he was spotted at Yankees training camp on Wednesday and will rehab there.

Part of the Frankie Montas trade in 2022, Trivino posted a 1.66 ERA in 21.2 innings to finish that season, but missed the entire 2023 campaign with the procedure.

NJ Advance Media | Randy Miller: The Yankees learned on Wednesday that they will be without Effross for at least a few months. Well, they reported it on Wednesday, at least. As a result, they proceeded to trade for a reliever on top of re-signing Trivino.

Who did they trade for? His name is Clayton Andrews and he is a 27-year-old left-hander who made his MLB debut this past season for the Milwaukee Brewers. It wasn’t an overly auspicious presentation – 10 earned runs allowed in 3.1 innings – but he did have a 2.53 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 57 frames in Triple-A.

Andrews had two-way player appeal at some point in his career, but the last time he hit in the minors was in 2022. To get him, the Yankees sent 19-year-old right-hander Joshua Quezada to Milwaukee.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: The Yankees are under an enormous amount of pressure this season. They failed miserably in 2023, were swept in the playoffs in 2022 and haven’t been to a World Series since 2009. Boone reaffirmed his desire to achieve big things in 2024 on Wednesday.

“Like a lot of teams think right now, we feel like we have a chance to be really good, but we certainly understand we’re in February,” the Yankees manager said as Yankees camp officially opened on Wednesday.

“We’re hellbent on being a champion. We understand very well that last year was not anything anyone in this organization wants or demands or expects. I would say we have poured into that, from ownership to the front office to the coaches and staff, all the way to the players. I do feel like we have prepared properly,” he added.

The skipper also had optimistic words about his offense, a unit that, he says, has a chance to be “elite” now that Juan Soto is in town and some key players have had a good offseason.

Newsday | Erik Boland: Jose Trevino, expected to be at the top of the Yankees’ catching depth chart, will miss a few spring training games as he nurses a calf strain, per Boone. Trevino underwent season-ending right wrist surgery last year, in July, but while that is a non-issue at this point, another physical ailment recently popped up. Trevino is not expected to miss regular season time, though.

“He probably won’t be available the first couple of weeks of games,” Boone said of the Yankees’ spring training schedule. “But he’s doing well.”

MLB.com | Mark Sheldon: Don Gullett, best known for playing on four consecutive World Series champions from 1975 to 1978, passed away on Wednesday at age 73. He signed with the Yanks as a free agent ahead of the 1977 campaign after seven highly successful seasons with the “Big Red Machine” era Cincinnati Reds. He went 14-4 with a 3.58 ERA for the 1977 Yanks, and while he was limited to 44.2 innings in 1978, he posted a 3.63 ERA that year before injuries curtailed his career.