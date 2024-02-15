Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/15/24

We’re halfway through February, and Yankees camp is underway. Pitchers and catchers reported yesterday, and the season is starting to feel as though it’s drawing near. Little actually happens on pitchers and catchers days, but it’s still fun to see the photos of the players arriving, fresh-faced and ready for another long season:

‘Tis the season pic.twitter.com/5Fwj2ppfXG — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 14, 2024

Today, we’ll see the finale of our Free Agent target series after a long winter. Matt will wrap up with a rundown of the handful of relievers out there that could interest the Yankees, while Sam will do the same with the small chunk of hitters that remain at least a little intriguing. Also, our season preview will roll along with Andrés analyzing Clay Holmes’ upcoming 2024 campaign.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What did you make of the Yankees’ moves (signing Lou Trivino and trading for lefty Clayton Andrews) to fill the hole left by Scott Effross’ injury?

2. Will any of the high-profile free agents remaining hold out on signing until after the regular season starts?