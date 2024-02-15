Yankees Potential Free Agent Targets: Position players

At last, pitchers and catchers are reporting to big league camps this week, and the season grows closer and closer. Despite this, a handful of this offseason’s biggest free agents still remain unsigned, including those in the position player market. Most notably, Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman are still without a club, but there are also a handful of lower-ticket players available who could make a reasonable impact.

The Yankees have already made their lineup splash for this offseason, in their trade for Juan Soto, and there don’t seem to be any regular spots up for grabs. But, with Opening Day not that far away, if prices drop enough, perhaps the Yankees could be tempted by a good insurance policy in the form of one of the available low-cost free agents. So, why not take a look at some of the best remaining bats out there, which can at least make a little bit of sense for the Bombers.

Brandon Belt

To be clear, Brandon Belt is a 35-year-old first baseman, a position which is already filled in for the Yankees by Anthony Rizzo. That being said, the Blue Jays signed him with an even more certain fixture at the position, and he was able to produce. Realistically, Belt is mostly a DH-who-can-play-first at this point in his career, so the Yankees, who have Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton, may not be the most suitable fit.

Belt has, however, quietly been a near-elite hitter over the last few years. Since 2020, his 140 wRC+ is 13th best in all of baseball. This is anchored by his out-of-nowhere homer surge in 2021, where he hit a career-high 27 in 97 games, as well as his scorching .309/.425/.591 slash line in the shortened 2020 season. Even last year though, he hit 19 homers in 103 games, and walked more than 15 percent of the time with a 138 wRC+.

Though Belt may not fill a gaping hole for the Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is coming off a season where he played the least amount of games he has in over a decade, and one which was the worst offensive performance of his career. The primary DH in Stanton is coming off the worst of his 14-year career, and is of course not known for his ability to stay on the field. Maybe as a regular fill-in for both of these vets (particularly with Stanton, as something of a platoon partner), Belt could make some sense for New York, but the price would have to presumably drop to a level below what Belt likely expected.

Adam Duvall

In the way that Belt would serve as a backup option for a number of shaky spots in the Yankees lineup, Adam Duvall could do so to an even greater degree. Duvall is another 35-year-old, which helps explain his lingering stay on the free agent market, but he has been a solid and fairly consistent player for a while now.

He first “broke out” for the Reds in 2016 and ‘17, when he had a pair of solid but around-league-average 30-homer seasons. He’s bounced between a few teams since then, but has remained fairly consistent as a constant power threat and a surprisingly good defender in the outfield. Last season was one of his best, as he came out of the gates piping hot, hitting four homers in the first week of the season before hitting the injured list. His season was cut short due to the wrist injury, but he still swatted 19 homers in 92 games with a 119 wRC+.

Duvall has long felt like a player that may not be of the flashiest variety, but does a lot of things to make his team better. The power is the draw on offense, but he does a nice job with the glove, primarily in the outfield, even winning a gold glove in 2021. He has experience in all three outfield spots, as well as some at first base and third base, albeit not in a while. Starting Duvall in the infield probably means something has gone wrong, but his ability to hit and move around the field is an inarguably valuable one. His case is much the same as Belt’s, where the price would have to drop far enough for it to be reasonable for the Yankees, but Duvall would hypothetically make some sense to spell some of the other veterans in the lineup.

Eddie Rosario

Rosario is a fairly similar player to Duvall, but he’s a left-handed swinger and a few years younger. He’s been with the Braves since the 2021 trade deadline, a smaller move at the time, but one that helped them reach the promised land, as Rosario was a force in the postseason, winning the NLCS MVP.

Rosario has been a mostly full-time player since coming up with the Twins in 2015. He hits for a fair amount of power (four 20-homer seasons), doesn’t walk much, but hits enough and with enough oomph to get by as a regular big-league bat. 2023 was a nice bounce back after a brutal ‘22, where the former playoff hero topped 20 homers for the first time since 2019, with a respectable 100 wRC+ and 1.4 fWAR. He works out to around a league-average player, and there are far worse things to be.

Rosario is primarily a left-fielder, with sprinkles of experience in the infield as well. Of course, the Yankees brought in Soto, Trent Grisham, and Alex Verdugo just this offseason, so they won’t be shelling out a lot of money on more outfielders. But, as is the case with these late-stage free agents, there are points where the price could eventually be right.