Yankees Potential Free Agent Targets: Relievers

At various points in this offseason, the Yankees have been rumored to be heavily interested in some relievers. Whether they be the big names on the market (say a Josh Hader) or just ones they had last year (like a Wandy Peralta), the Yankees have reportedly had an interest in many, but haven’t actually finished a deal for one.

While they’ve addressed some of their bullpen needs through trades, there’s always a need for a potentially useful relief option or two. Throughout the offseason, we’ve been profiling all the different free agents out there, including the relievers. However, we didn’t get to everyone, so let’s take a look at some of the relievers still out there who we haven’t gotten to with the offseason nearing its end.

Ryne Stanek

Stanek has been an adversary of the Yankees for several years now, having originally come up with the Rays and then spending the last couple years with the Astros. He’s generally been pretty good, but he is coming off a down 2023, which is likely the reason he’s still out there at this point of the winter.

In 50.2 innings with the Astros last year, Stanek posted a 4.09 ERA and a 4.60 FIP. That still equated to a better-than-average 103 ERA+, but it was a ways off the excellent season he had in 2022. That being said, that does mean he’s just a year removed from an excellent 2022. That season, he posted a dominant 1.15 ERA in 54.2 innings, allowing just seven earned runs all season.

The most visible reason for his regression when taking a basic look at the numbers is an increased number of home runs, going from two to eight and 0.3 HR/9 to 1.4. That being said, it wasn’t as if he gave up dramatically worse contact in 2023 than he had previously.

The difference in the surface stats he allowed across the two years (.192 BAA in ‘22 vs. .309 in ‘23, .342 SLG in ‘22 versus .568) is way more visible there than it is in some of his peripheral numbers. There’s certainly a chance that Stanek could rebound nicely this season.

Brad Hand

The veteran lefty Hand wasn’t great last season, and the various projection systems don’t paint too rosy a picture about what they expect about his 2024. However, Hand isn’t too far removed from a solid year with the 2022 Phillies.

After starting out last year with the Rockies, Hand was sent to the Braves in a deadline deal — which actually completed the full set of NL East teams for him. His 5.53 ERA last year doesn’t look great, but some peripherals (4.02 FIP, 4.01 xFIP) show it maybe wasn’t quite that bad.

While the Yankees have addressed this somewhat with the acquisition of Caleb Ferguson, he’s mentioned due to the whole lefty pitching thing. Plus, some of his best years came in Cleveland at a time when current Yankee pitching coach Matt Blake was in their organization. At 34, there’s certainly a chance that he’s washed, but he might be worth kicking the tires on.

Joely Rodríguez

A former Yankee, Rodríguez spent 2022 with the Mets and 2023 with the Red Sox, not having much success to write home about. His time with the Yankees in 2021 is still the only time he’s had an extended run of success in the majors.

Included as part of the Joey Gallo trade with the Rangers, he put up a 154 ERA+ with the Yankees. While that didn’t come in the largest of sample sizes, he did walk just 2.8 batters per nine in that time, which is the best mark of his career. Like Hand, he’s a lefty, and so it might not be the worst idea just to see if someone who seemingly worked well in the organization before can do so again.

Caleb Smith

In a way, Smith is partially responsible for helping the Yankees land Juan Soto. A former draft pick and brief Yankee pitcher, he was part of the package that went to the Marlins in the trade that brought Michael King to New York.

Other than a very-shortened 2020 season, Smith has never posted an above average ERA in the majors — although he has been just barely under a couple times. He wasn’t particularly great in the minors with the Pirates last year either. However, the Yankees do have a penchant for bringing back former prospects, as we’ve seen recently with Manny Bañuelos, Shane Greene, and others.

Note: Lou Trivino was another name originally on this list, but as of Wednesday, it appears he is already back with the Yankees.