Yankees trade for LHP Clayton Andrews, move Scott Effross to IL

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced during his press conference this afternoon to open spring training that Scott Effross underwent surgery on his back in December. The reliever will likely be eligible for a return in the summer. While that loss of bullpen depth was slightly offset by the forthcoming return of Lou Trivino, it appears Brian Cashman isn’t quite done with the relief corps just yet.

Almost immediately after Boone’s presser, the Yankees made a swap of bullpen arms, sending Rookie ball righty Joshua Quezada to the Brewers in exchange for lefty Clayton Andrews. Andrews looked solid in his 2023 time with Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate, striking out 31.1 percent of batters faced, with a walk rate that was a little higher than you’d like to see but not something that terrifies. His only MLB work came in 3.1 innings, so there’s not much to go off there.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired LHP Clayton Andrews from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for RHP Joshua Quezada.



To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees have placed RHP Scott Effross on the 60-day injured list. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 14, 2024

Similar to when the Yankees acquired Effross, Andrews comes with multiple years of minor-league options, so the Yankees can evaluate a solid slider and changeup down at Scranton, and see if they can get a little more out of an underwhelming fastball. With the focus on two-seam heavy relievers at the MLB level, this might be a change we see with Andrews in the minors as well. The 19-year-old Quezada spent 2023 in the Dominican Summer League and wasn’t considered a top prospect, so he was a long, long way from potentially being able to contribute anyway.

To make room for Andrews, the Yankees moved Effross to the 60-man IL, a confirmation that we won’t see him and his frisbee slider until the season is well underway. A small extra note is that catcher Jose Trevino suffered a minor calf strain and will miss the first couple weeks of games at camp. Boone said that he should still be ready for Opening Day.