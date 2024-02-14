Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/14/24

At long last, we’re here. Baseball season is in full swing with pitchers and catchers officially reporting today (most of them were already getting reps in down in Tampa, but this is the more dramatic way of announcing things). That means we’re only days away from our first exhibition games getting underway, and finally getting to see the boys don the pinstripes for the first time this year. Soak it in now, get sick of it a week or two in and get impatient for the regular season to kick off, and then strap in for the ride.

Today on the site we’re leading off with Esteban musing over the Yankees’ optimal lineup construction from a pure perspective on swing angles and style, and then Matt previews Ian Hamilton’s upcoming year out of the bullpen following up a breakout campaign. Later on, Peter goes over some of the overlooked names on the starting pitching market as we close out the potential free agent candidates.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How long do your eyes stay glued onto spring results before wanting to fast-forward to the regular season?

2. Do you have any plans for Valentine’s Day today?