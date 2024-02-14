What is the best version of the Yankees lineup?

When your team acquires Juan Soto, it becomes a lot easier to do your job. From Aaron Boone’s perspective, all he really has to do is focus on getting Juan Soto and Aaron Judge to the plate as much as possible. Other than that, the chips may fall however the world sees fit. But ya know what, lineup creations can be a ton of fun. The math might tell you that different combinations won’t lead up to major changes in run production, but from the player and coach’s perspective, you want to make life as hard as possible for a pitcher. Lineup construction is the easiest way to do so.

For this piece, I’m going to imagine up my most ideal lineup combinations for the Yankees, but it won’t just be based on my hunch. I’m going to use bat path, plate discipline, and offensive profile in general to draw these up. Like I just said, my intention here will be to make life for opposing pitchers as stressful as possible. I’m going to present what I think is their best lineup regardless of handedness. Let’s get it started:

1. Gleyber Torres

At this point, it seems that Torres’ 2023 was one of the most underrated offensive seasons in baseball. He played 158 games with a 123 wRC+ and cut his strikeout rate by eight percentage points from the previous seasons. It’s a very uncommon offensive arc for a player to cut down on the strikeouts that much while simultaneously maintaining the power. His power-contact combination would be a handful for pitchers to start a game off, especially knowing the next player was on deck.

2. Juan Soto

Well, this one is obvious, no? Soto’s left-handed bat is an ideal follow behind Torres. After Torres wears the pitchers down with his relentless approach to avoiding strikeouts, they’ll have to deal with the 80-grade swing decision king. His flat swing in between the neutral angle of Torres and the steep angle of Judge will force pitchers to execute a completely different game plan from one batter to the next.

3. Aaron Judge

There are two key reasons why I think Judge should come after Soto and not the other option. Walking Juan Soto will be a nightmare for pitchers knowing Judge is coming up. If you choose to pitch around both, you’re dealing with two runners on. No matter who is hitting, that’s not a situation any pitcher wants to deal with. It might force pitchers into the zone against Judge and nobody damages heart of the plate pitches more. The second reason is going from Soto’s flat, lefty swing to Judge’s steep, righty swing. Good luck executing against two opposite swings while both are two of the best five hitters in the game.

4. Anthony Rizzo

This might be a weird spot for Rizzo depending on the version we see of him, but the reason I think he is a fit here is because he has multiple approaches. If he has a chance to hit the two big guys in, he’ll adapt his approach in whatever way he needs. If nobody is on, he can take on his power first approach. He is a mature, professional hitter who will adapt to the situation. That feels like a practical fit behind two guys who will be on base well over 40 percent of the time.

5. Giancarlo Stanton

This is a tough one. Depending on what direction Boone goes with the leadoff spot, Stanton might find himself hitting sixth and seventh. But with Torres leading off, I think Stanton fits here. In a lineup that has added a contact player in Alex Verdugo, I’m okay with Stanton’s whiff heavy approach slotting in after Rizzo if it means that a player who can put the ball in play frequently follows him up. I think that’s the main point here — Make sure Stanton is followed up by a hitter who can put the ball in play no matter what spot he is in the lineup.

6. Alex Verdugo

Verdugo is the guy here. In the past, the Yankees have had Aaron Hicks and other whiff prone players behind Stanton and it can make it easy on pitchers to execute the same plan over and over. With Verdugo following him, he can put pressure on pitchers if Stanton does fail to make contact. The main thing to consider is if Verdugo isn’t in the lineup and instead Trent Grisham is. If that’s the case, Grisham cannot hit behind Stanton. That would be a big mistake.

7. DJ LeMahieu

Although Verdugo and LeMahieu aren’t star hitters, I like this part of the lineup. There is a lot of competence here. They both have flat vertical bat angles on average, but I’d much prefer repetition there than two hitters with steep swings, since there is more whiff risk there.

8. Austin Wells

Wells will most likely open the season as a bottom three hitter in the lineup, but I think there is room for him to move up if he shows he can handle heaters. The point of rotating left and right is to give pitchers different looks, but if I don’t think LeMahieu and Verdugo are necessarily the kind of hitters who perfectly fit into that generalization. If Wells hits, I don’t mind moving DJ down. But for now, this is the right spot for his power at the bottom of the lineup.

9. Anthony Volpe

Volpe is the one hitter whose performance will completely shake up the lineup. If he hits, he can move to pretty much any spot in the order. In a perfect world, I think Volpe is the leadoff hitter, but the floor that the team has built gives them more slack to let Volpe cook down here and figure out whatever he needs to. On top of that, his steep swing will be a change of pace from the previous three hitters in the lineup. I think there may be some risk for pitchers to just spam their sliders against Wells and Volpe, but that can be addressed when we get there. For now, keep the kids at the bottom.

The two guys not here who will absolutely get consistent run are Jose Trevino and Grisham. I don’t think the lineup changes much when they’re in. Trevino will slot in against lefties but stay at the bottom, and Grisham will likely mix in whenever a day off is scheduled or if a low velocity right-handed pitcher is on the bump. Other than that, I think these nine guys will be in the best version of the Yankees lineup. There is both upside and downside risk, but if anything is clear, it’s that Soto and Verdugo have changed the complexion of the offense.