Yankees Potential Free Agent Targets: Starting Pitchers

The pitchers and catchers who will be reporting to spring training today have seen a fair bit of turnover from the group that reported last spring. Because of those changes, it’s a unit with less margin for error on account of increased uncertainty and decreased depth. To address the latter of those two concerns, let’s look at some of the starting pitchers we haven’t had the opportunity to analyze earlier this winter.

Rich Hill

The ageless wonder of the pitching realm, it looks like Rich Hill has designs on playing a 20th season in MLB. The soon-to-be 44-year-old journeyman has pitched for 13 different franchises including the Yankees in 2014, when he gave up two runs across 14 relief appearances for a grand total of 5.1 innings. He appeared in 14 games, facing one hitter in half of them in his LOOGY role six seasons before the three-matter minimum rule would be instituted.

Hill was a perfectly serviceable fifth starter as recently as 2022, when he made 26 starts for the Red Sox, pitching to a 4.27 ERA (98 ERA+) 3.92 FIP, 109 strikeouts and 1.8 fWAR across 124.1 innings. Last year was a different story, with Hill putting up a 4.76 ERA in 22 starts for the Pirates before being dealt to the Padres at the deadline, for whom he made ten ugly appearances with an 8.23 ERA, and it is fair to wonder whether father time has finally caught up with the elder statesman of the league.

His fastball hasn’t touched 90 mph since 2019 and he hasn’t pitched 160 innings since reaching 195 all the way back in 2007 with the Cubs, but he still finds a way to give you a quality start roughly every other game. With that in mind, it bears mentioning that Hill envisions joining a team halfway through the season to keep himself as fresh as possible. To that end, he might be a player worth monitoring through spring — he had a similar plan in mind for last season before ultimately signing with the Pirates in December — and into the season as he could provide able insurance and veteran knowledge to the staff.

Zach Davies

Zach Davies established himself as a serviceable back-end starter in his first five seasons with the Brewers, making at least 28 starts and pitching at least 159 innings in each of 2016, 2017, and 2019 while pitching to a 3.91 ERA (110 ERA+) and 4.22 FIP over the entire span. That led to his trade to the Padres alongside Trent Grisham for Eric Lauer and Luis Urías, and Davies experienced instant success in the pandemic season, finishing in the top-ten in ERA (2.73) among qualified starters.

Then came his trade to the Cubs for Yu Darvish and it’s been downhill since, with the righty pitching to a 5.43 ERA and 5.02 FIP in 77 starts for Chicago and then Arizona over the last three seasons. Still, at 31 years old he’s one of the younger unsigned free agent starters and there’s enough still there that he could yet provide value as a next-man-up starter. He thrives when he’s inducing weak contact, something that’s been increasingly hard to come by over the last three years. His changeup was one of the five best in the league by Statcast’s Run Value metric in 2019, 2020, and 2022 while his cutter routinely sits among the top-ten in vertical movement vs. average, so perhaps there are some results that Matt Blake could unlock.

Matthew Boyd

Brian Cashman has whiffed on a handful of trades over the last half-decade, but there are more than a few he didn’t pull the trigger on that hindsight tells us was the right move. One of those was for Matthew Boyd at the trade deadline in 2019, as the Tigers were asking for Gleyber Torres. It’s understandable why the Yankees were intrigued by the move at the time — Boyd was in the midst of his best season, with a 3.94 ERA, 3.46 FIP, 32.5 percent strikeout rate and 3.5 fWAR across his first 22 starts. However, things have dropped off a cliff for the southpaw practically from the moment the Tigers held onto him that deadline.

Boyd was the worst qualified starter in the COVID-shortened season and then was promptly bitten by the injury bug. He’s pitched just 163 innings since the start of 2021, undergoing forearm flexor tendon surgery and Tommy John surgery in 2021 and 2023, respectively. By all accounts his rehab is going well and he could be available to pitch in the second half of the season. If his ineffectiveness over the last four seasons has been down to injury rather than a loss of ability, might it be worth bringing him in to rehab with the team with an eye on late season availability?