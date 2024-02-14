Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Ian Hamilton

In recent years, the Yankees have had a pretty good habit of getting useful bullpen performances out of sources you might not have expected going into the year. In 2023, Ian Hamilton fit that bill.

Hamilton had signed a minor league contract with the Yankees before the season, but was quickly called upon by the major league team in April. While he missed some time with injury, he proceeded to be a very valuable piece of the Yankees’ bullpen, often going multiple innings. In a season that wasn’t a particularly fun one, he was one of the most unexpected positive surprises for the 2023 Yankees.

Now that the calendar has turned to 2024, can Hamilton continue that run and be another positive for the Yankees this year?

2023 Stats: 39 G, 58.0 IP, 2.64 ERA, 2.82 FIP, 3.26 xFIP, 10.71 K/9, 4.03 BB/9, 1.22 WHIP, 1.1 fWAR

2024 ZiPS Projections: 39 G, 54.3 IP, 4.14 ERA, 4.10 FIP, 10.94 K/9, 4.48 BB/9, 1.33 WHIP, 0.4 fWAR

The 2023 season was the first one Hamilton got any sort of extended run in the major leagues, and the first one he was noticeably above average.

While there’s only so much that can be gleaned from his 14.2 career big league innings prior to his time with the Yankees, there are some notable changes to the way he pitcher last year compared to before. With the Yankees, he relied on his slider way more than every before, throwing it 54.2 percent of the time last season. That’s up from 47.6 percent with the Twins in 2022, and way up from any of his major league stints before that. His slider was also remade a bit into a slider/changeup hybrid nicknamed the “slambio.”

That change (and likely some other factors) resulted in hard contact against Hamilton dropping, as he held opposing hitters to just a .210 batting average and a .297 slugging percentage. Going off some of the peripheral numbers, opposing batters put up just a .220 XBA and a .322 XSLG off him too. He got batters to whiff at a way higher percentage of pitches in 2023 than he had in 2022, as they swung and missed 42.5 percent of the time against his slider.

While certainly it’s possible that batters adjust or that he suffers from the variance that relievers sometimes go though, all of that is reason to hope that he can keep all that up in 2024. However, it should be noted that ZiPS and several other projection systems tend to predict Hamilton to regress in 2024.

Obviously, that’s entirely possible. However, the projections take more into account than just last season, and when you do that with a player with a career arc like Hamilton, that’s going to ding them a bit. Besides that, it needs to be noted that part of the reason he hasn’t been a constant in the major leagues before last year wasn’t entirely performance related. Over his career, he’s missed serious time due to both a car accident and then being struck by a foul ball, shattering his jaw. Who knows, if he hadn’t suffered through those, it’s not impossible that he’d have spent much longer in the major leagues and would have a much longer track record to go off.

Hamilton was a pleasant surprise in 2023 — this year any success won’t catch anyone off guard. With departures elsewhere in the bullpen, the Yankees will likely need him to be not just a pleasant surprise, but a reliable pitcher in the bullpen going forward.