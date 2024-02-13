Fans deserve better than Fanatics

Over the past few days on Twitter, a post has been making the rounds regarding the quality of the officially licensed replica jerseys being sold ahead of the 2024 season.

Last year vs this year’s replica jersey offerings from the fine folks at MLB, Nike & Fanatics. Last year’s being on the left and this year’s on the right.



I have a lot to say, so bear with me here.



Let’s just rip the bandaid off right away with this year’s new jersey offerings pic.twitter.com/3IShhlj0nL — Bobby Mullins (@TheBobbyMullins) February 11, 2024

While the Nike swoosh will adorn the jerseys — and they certain deserve some scorn for going along with this — the main culprit here is the company Fanatics. The retailer has been Major League Baseball’s official go-to for several years now, and is similarly the storefront for pretty much every North American sports league. Of course, simply calling them a “retailer” probably undercuts things, as they’re also in charge of much of the manufacturing and production of apparel, even if another company’s logo might adorn a design. As you can see above, that hasn’t exactly led to high quality items across the board.

To be fair, I personally have not seen that jersey, or any other replica for the 2024 season, in person to attest to its quality or lack of. Maybe it’s fine. However, there is enough of a recent history of Fanatics to assume that’s not the case. The Twitter account @FanaticsSucks was created several years ago to track the company’s various failures, not only in quality, but also in mistakes made in manufacturing and production, which can often be so bad that it’s a bit funny.

This time around, their shoddiness has gone viral for reasons even beyond just fan annoyance. This year, despite them still technically being branded as Nike, the players’ on-field jerseys are also going to be produced by Fanatics. You think they might want to go all out to make sure the players are happy with what they’re going to be playing in, but it appears that’s not the case.

This is what the back of the white jerseys look like with the new template. Players are pretty unhappy. Miles Mikolas says they also don’t fit right; pants are no longer as customized, and the fabric is a very different consistency.



“They look cheap,” another player said. pic.twitter.com/UoH4vVHTfd — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 13, 2024

Even if I don’t think it’s right, I can at least understand the process and decision-making of how the purchasable product for fans ends up not being perfect 100% of the time. Failing to ensure that the uniforms the players are going to be wearing on television 162 times a year is beyond dumb.

The worst part is, anyone who has had run-ins with Fanatics could’ve seen this coming. Several decisions that they’ve made over the years don’t even seem to be smart ones for them financially, either.

Personally, I spent much of his All-Star, breakout 2022 season looking to buy a Nestor Cortes t-shirt jersey (or shirsey as they’re colloquially known), only to come up empty. Even today, they don’t really seem to be an option on the Yankees’ official team store — which is run by Fanatics. As that was happening, an even dumber scenario played out for Mariners fans that season.

In 2022, it became apparent in a hurry that Julio Rodríguez was a flat-out star. His talent and fun personality quickly made him a notable name not only in Seattle but around baseball in general. He showed the potential of someone who could go down as one of the most beloved players in Seattle sports history. Yet, Mariners fans couldn’t purchase a J-Rod jersey on Fanatics for months. You would think that they would want to maximize the fanfare surrounding him as quickly as possible, but because they hadn’t produced stuff for him at the start of the season, it took them ages to get to it. Again, that just seems like a wild choice.

All of that is to say that Fanatics is just incredibly inconvenient as a fan looking to purchase stuff for my favorite teams. Frankly, I don’t know if there’s much to be done about it anyway. They pretty much have a monopoly on apparel for the big four North American sports, and have a pretty decent market share for stuff like soccer and other international sports. Even if everyone who reads this says “Well, I won’t be buying from them anymore,” it’s unlikely to make any sort of dent since they’ll still do plenty of fine business with people who don’t know of or haven’t had any issues and just want to buy merch. If anything, maybe the mess-ups with player jerseys might lead to a “We’ll Try to Do Better” corporate speak apology from CEO Michael Rubin, as has happened with past viral mistakes:

If there’s one thing I've learned in business - own your mistakes.



Anytime we let any fan down, it’s a failure on our part and that’s on me.



Last year we sold nearly four million units of Eagles merchandise. That’s just Eagles products, which shows Philly fans truly are the… pic.twitter.com/Fegqd2bRJm — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) September 19, 2023

However, as long as the checks keep rolling into the corporate coffers of MLB and the other leagues, it’s hard to see them kicking up too much of a fuss. By no means do I expect this article to actually change anything. However, it’s another reminder that while the sport of baseball may be one of the best friends you’ll ever have, the league itself and the companies that if often does business with are not your friends.