Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/13/24

Welcome to another random weekday in February, where we’re still just waiting for more pictures to pop up of Yankees taking batting practice and casually chucking a ball around. We’re starved for morsels, so close to the actual feast. But for now, we continue to wait.

Baseball threw us a bone in the middle of the night at least with news of Jorge Soler signing with the Giants. Huzzah. Maybe.

Today on the site won’t be terribly busy (barring notable news), but John will flex his classics background by paying homage to the Percy Jackson book series and recent TV show in matching up certain Yankees legends to Olympic gods. Later, Sam will continue our season preview series with a look at a newcomer: former Dodgers lefty Victor González. He came to the Bronx along with prospect Jorbit Vivas in the trade for 2021 first-rounder Trey Sweeney and is hoping to help fill the void lefty by San Diego-bound Wandy Peralta.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Boy uh, the Knicks got jobbed huh? (I’m taking Ben Stiller’s word for it.)

2. Take a guess for the hell of it: Who has the better season out of the Yankees bullpen, Caleb Ferguson or Victor González?