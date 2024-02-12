Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

We’re days away from spring training kicking off with pitchers and catchers officially reporting on Wednesday and spring games getting underway this weekend. There’s so much to look forward to and several storylines to follow along with for the next month as the team gets its first look at their roster. And of course, now that the season is about to begin, we’re going to ramp back up into weekly mailbag roundups.

There are so many names to keep an eye on, both well-known players looking to rebound from a poor season and up-and-comers looking to make an impact on the team. There’s competition on the margins, with the starting rotation depth a bit unclear after the team traded several arms over to the Padres. Likewise, several of the team’s recent prospect graduates are aiming to make the 26-man squad as utility players for the infield. Who’s going to have the most attention on them over the next month? Who’s going to impress, and who is in danger of missing out with a slow start? If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, send ‘em in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of February 15th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.