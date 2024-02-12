Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/12/24

CBS Sports | Dayn Perry: The Yankees have been involved in the starting pitcher market all offseason, and while they hit on Marcus Stroman and missed out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto they’ve remained interested in grabbing one more arm for the right price. Currently they’re keeping tabs on the White Sox’s Dylan Cease, who has been on the trade block for a while now with no real traction, and the holdup on the Yankees’ end has been their reluctance to include top prospect Spencer Jones in any package to Chicago. That’s been the story of their trade negotiations across the board, but perhaps as the weeks wind down to the start of the regular season there’ll be one last window to look for a deal.

Newsday ($): The Yankee offense got bolstered by the addition of Juan Soto, but they also need improvements from several key positions down the line. Two of the names with the most eyes on them are Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Volpe, who both had below-average years with the bat but are on opposite sides of the age spectrum. Stanton, the veteran slugger, has slimmed down this offseason in hopes of staying healthy and getting more consistent at-bats, while Volpe, the sophomore shortstop, is looking to build off of a year where he catapulted into the starting roster from a monster spring training.

MLB Trade Rumors | Nick Deeds: Lucas Luetge was one of the bargain bin pickups that Brian Cashman transformed into a dependable bullpen arm, contributing big innings for the 2021-22 teams before getting traded to Atlanta before the start of last season. He’s now back in the AL East with a rival this time around, signing an unspecified deal with the Boston Red Sox. Luetge lost a lot of his magic down in Atlanta, so we’ll see if it was just a down year or if his best performance was spent in pinstripes.