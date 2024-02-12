Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/12/24

The NFL season has wrapped up, which marks the time on the sports calendar when many start to turn to baseball. With America’s most popular sport done, we can turn toward fully anticipating pitchers and catchers reporting, which will happen for the Yankees on Thursday. If you were among the many to watch this year’s Super Bowl, you were treated to a great game that saw the Kansas City Chiefs go back-to-back, something that hasn’t happened in MLB since the Yankees won their third in a row in 2000.

Plenty of interesting baseball stuff to get your week started today, with Peter continuing our 2024 preview with a look at Trent Grisham, who should quietly play a big role for the Yankees this season. Also, with the news of Billy Eppler being placed on the ineligible list for fabricating injuries, Domenic takes a closer look at the IL. Later, Josh wonders what an Anthony Volpe extension could look like, and Madison puts out the call for this week’s mailbag.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which Yankee position player not named Juan Soto or Aaron Judge ends 2024 with the most WAR?

2. How many Super Bowl wins will Patrick Mahomes finish his NFL career with?