Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/11/24

We’re so close to baseball’s return, but football is going to (rightfully) take the spotlight for one last day as the Super Bowl arrives at last. The Chiefs and 49ers are the names of the game this year, and both have compelling years to cap off with a ring. For Kansas City, they would become the first team since the early 2000s Patriots to go back-to-back, and for the Niners, they would end a drought for one of the sport’s premier teams dating back to the 1990s. If you’re sick of both of these teams for their continual overall success the last few years that’s fair, but if you’re tuning in tonight it’s sure to be a solid matchup.

Football has its theme today in our content as well, as Matt leads us off with a look at the football Yankees that shared a stadium with their namesakes for a number of years. Casey compares the journeys of both of tonight’s Super Bowl QBs to a couple of Yankees pitchers that have walked down similar paths, Estevão examines the risk the Yankees have going into next offseason with several big names slated to be free agents, and John closes out the week with the social media spotlight.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who ya got in the Super Bowl, Chiefs or 49ers?

2. Expecting any decent commercials this year, or has the gimmick been worn out in recent memory?