Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/11/24

SNY | Garrett Stepien: While he wasn’t the biggest name option out there then or now, the Yankees signed Marcus Stroman to add to a rotation that has some question marks going into 2024. Aaron Boone is predicting good things for the newest Yankee starter, calling Stroman an “elite competitor.” They’ll need him to be to help balance out a rotation that was highly volatile in 2023 outside of Gerrit Cole.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: While we’re still a couple days away from pitchers and catcher fully reporting, some Yankees have already reported, and one highly rated prospect has made some good impressions. Set to take take part in big league spring training this year, pitcher Chase Hampton has gotten some good reviews in early workouts. Hampton is generally seen as the Yankees’ top pitching prospect and is considered a Top 100 prospect in all by baseball by some sources.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: Speaking of Yankee prospects going to big league camp this year, outfielder Spencer Jones will also be there. The Yankees think highly of Jones, and have avoided giving him up in any big name trades. As for this spring, this will be a chance to get regular at-bats against high level pitchers as he tries to round out his flaws, which includes cutting down on strikeouts.

MLB Trade Rumors | Nick Deeds: The Yankees have been connected to several free agent relievers this winter, but haven’t really sealed the deal on any of them. You can now apparently concretely add Josh Hader to the list of ones they looked into. In an interview, Hader revealed that the Yankees were one of the teams to check in on him, although not with remotely the amount of aggressiveness that the Astros — where he ended up signing — did.