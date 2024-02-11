Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Three Days Away

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Today, the eyes of the world descend upon Las Vegas, pondering such important questions as “Who will have the best commercial?” and “Will Taylor Swift be in attendance?” For us, though, Super Bowl Sunday means something even more important: baseball is just a few days away — in fact, pitchers and catchers report this Wednesday!

How are our favorite Yankees spending the last few days of winter? Let’s find out!

A Clarke Schmidt photo dump

Yankee pitcher Clarke Schmidt doesn’t post on his Instagram all that often. Rather than updating us all about his winter as he went, he posted an “Offseason Wrapped” (mimicking, of course, the famous Spotify Wrapped). Between vacations, weddings, and games of golf, it seems like the right-hander had a busy winter!

Rizzo in a commercial

Speaking of Super Bowl commercials, we might see Anthony Rizzo in one tonight ... guess we’ll find out soon...

Bombers Going Bananas!

Over the last couple of years, the Savannah Bananas have taken over the baseball world with their excitingly weird brand of baseball. Earlier this week, it seems like Yankee catcher Jose Trevino caught a game — as did former Yankee Nick Swisher, who not only watched, but also played in one.

Volpe highlighted by the league

Fresh off a Gold Glove performance as a rookie, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is already down in Tampa working on his craft. Earlier this week, the MLB official Twitter account made sure to highlight the Fox’s effort.

Corey Kluber bids farewell

Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber announced his retirement from Major League Baseball this week. Although he spent just a short time in pinstripes, the Klubot will forever be remembered fondly in the Bronx, as he ended the organization’s lengthy stretch without a no-hitter — for many of us, spinning the first no-hitter that we remember. Check out Andrés’ article for a more detailed look back at Kluber’s run in the Bronx.

Congratulations on an awesome career, Corey; I’m just not sure why you opted to feature the Red Sox so prominently on your retirement Instagram post. (I know they were his most recent team, but still!)

CC looks back

CC Sabathia took a trip down memory lane this week, showing off a picture of himself working with Victor Martinez when they were both playing for Cleveland early in their careers.

Tanaka works with the kids

Last, and certainly not least, Masahiro Tanaka appeared to help run a baseball camp in Japan this weekend.