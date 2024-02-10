Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/10/24

The big baseball news from yesterday is that two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber is calling it a career. He’ll rightfully be remembered for his years of dominance in Cleveland, but he famously threw the Yankees’ first no-hitter of the 21st century back in May 2021. We’ll have more later today on it, but for now: happy trails to a truly excellent pitcher.

Today on the site, Noah will wrap up his two-part Book Club chat about Jane Leavy’s excellent biography of Mickey Mantle, The Last Boy, and Andrés will pay tribute to Kluber’s short but impactful Yankees career, which transcended more than just the no-hitter. Later on, Estevão will discuss the fascinating travels of various first-round picks from the past 12 years to the Yankees rotation, Sam will wrap up our PSA Top 100 Honorable Mentions, and Peter will consider how the PECOTA and FanGraphs projections reflect the Yankees front office’s perhaps-too-comfortable satisfaction.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Aside from the no-hitter, what specific memories do you have of Corey Kluber?

2. What was the last kind of pie you had?