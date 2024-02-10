Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/10/24

The Athletic | Keith Law: Farm systems and drafting are just as integral to building championship-caliber baseball teams as anything else. The Yankees, despite having one of the most talented rosters in the entirety of MLB, also have one of the better farm systems, according to The Athletic’s Keith Law, who published his annual ranking. Law states that the top is a little light right now, but that could change very soon, specifically citing their international scouting department as “having been on a roll recently.” He ranked the Yankees seventh behind the Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, and Detroit Tigers.

FanGraphs | Davy Andrews: It’s hard to count the number of nuances there are in the game of baseball, and there are plenty that can affect not only how balls and strikes are called but also how much effort it takes for fielders to see the ball on a pop-fly. The way a ballpark is constructed or even painted can play a major role. This article from Andrews is extremely interesting and explores not only the fielding aspect but the hitting and umpiring aspects as well. Check out where Yankee Stadium falls in the analysis. It might surprise you!

NJ.com | Joey Chandler: WFAN’s Chris McGonigle recently apologized to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman after being upset that former Milwaukee Brewer Corbin Burnes was not brought to The Bronx. As many people often do, they may see a trade and say, “why didn't we make that move?” However, after it was released that the Brewers wanted prospect Spencer Jones, many at least understood the thought process behind Cashman’s decision, including McGonigle.

New York Post | Joel Sherman and Dan Martin: Rob Manfred announced that former Mets general manager Billy Eppler has been banned for a season for “violation of the injured list rules.” According to the article, MLB investigated at least 10 suspicious IL stints from 2022-2023. Prior to assuming GM roles in Anaheim and Queens, Eppler was Cashman’s right-hand man in the Bronx, ascending from a scout role in 2004 to become the Yankees’ assistant general manager from 2012-14.

Finally, we salute former pitcher Corey Kluber, who hung up his spikes after 13 seasons in the majors and Cy Young Awards with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017. He of course also came to New York later in his career and threw a no-hitter in 2021, the Yankees’ first in 22 years. Stay tuned for expanded thoughts later today from Andrés on Kluber.