Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/1/24

ESPN | Kiley McDaniel: Another year, another top 100 MLB prospect rating coming out from ESPN. The Yankees have six players on the list, starting at No. 21 with the top player in the system, Jasson Domínguez and continuing to No. 56 with the big outfielder, Spencer Jones. From there, it’s No. 60 Roderick Arias, No. 69 Will Warren, No. 81 Chase Hampton, and finishing all the way with Austin Wells in the 82nd spot. For the details though, you’ll have to go beyond the paywall, which we’ll respect.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Jonathan Loáisiga is one of the best relievers in MLB when he’s hot. However, the problem comes when his health gets in the way of him being at his best. One of the solutions that we may come to see is him pitching a little longer during games, which may seem a bit counterintuitive, but Matt Blake and Aaron Boone may give it a shot.

NJ.com | Jimmy Hascup: In Gary Sheffield’s last year of eligibility for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he wasn’t able to crack the 75 percent mark to be inducted. He received 63.9 percent of the votes in the end, and boy, he sure was frustrated, calling the system “flawed.”

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: We reported on this yesterday here at Pinstripe Alley, but in case you missed it, Wandy Peralta is headed to the San Diego Padres on a deal worth a total of $16.5 million over the course of four years and includes three total opt-outs. That marks another potential relief target off the board as the Yankees remain in the market for a bullpen arm.