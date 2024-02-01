Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/1/24

The Yankees have been rumored to be in the mix for a reliever for some time now, being connected to names at the top of the market briefly, while consistently getting linked to the likes of Hector Neris and Wandy Peralta. Well, every-day Wandy has at last skipped town, heading to San Diego after three seasons as one of the Yankees’ most reliable relievers. The lefty signed an odd four-year deal, worth $16 million and with opt-outs after each season. It’s a fine piece of business for him, but it now leaves the question of just what the Yankees plan to do to add more pitching depth as more and more of their rumored targets continue to get poached.

On the site today, Sam will offer a potential solution to the problem of the Yankees’ pitching depth, proposing Michael Lorenzen, who has the capability of filling in the rotation and the bullpen. Peter offers a starting pitching target in the perennially underrated Hyun Jin Ryu, while Andrew profiles the great Yogi Berra, No.6 on the Top 100.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the Yankees actually add a relief arm after weeks of rumors linking them to relievers? Or will they roll with what they’ve got at this point?

2. Would you have given Wandy Peralta the deal he signed with the Padres?