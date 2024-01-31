Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/31/24

Today is the last day of January, and even though February is still very light on interesting baseball activity, there will at least be spring training games by the end of the month. It’s also short, even in a leap year! So we can now bid adieu to this big ol’ void on the calendar. Hooray!

I’ll hopefully have to do fewer boring fun facts this month, but I’ll close January with the man in the image above. If he’s unknown to you, that’s understandable. The late Lindy McDaniel was a former All-Star pitcher who came to the Yankees when they were already on the downswing in the late ‘60s, but he put in a 2.89 ERA across 265 games from 1968-73. I mainly remember him because he was the last pitcher to hit a home run in Yankees history, as sadly none of their pitchers went deep during interleague play at NL parks from 1997-2021 before the Senior Circuit officially adopted the DH. He was also traded for Lou Piniella! Nice pick-up, wouldn’t you say?

As for what we’re doing on the site today, Josh will close out our Trade Partner History series by looking at the scant history with the Rockies, John will write up a cutter-happy closer of note in the Top 100, and Sam will muse on whether Michael Lorenzen makes sense as a back-of-rotation/swingman addition. On another topic entirely, one of our staff members will also be sadly bidding everyone adieu today, so stay tuned for that (I’m not going to take their spotlight by saying who, just wait a bit).

Questions/Prompts:

1. Are you glad that Justin Turner (quietly solid in 2023) isn’t going back to the Red Sox, or does it not really make a difference to you since he’s just going to another AL East rival?

2. What do you make of the news that the Angelos family is selling the Orioles?