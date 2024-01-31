Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/31/24

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: Sometimes, you just return where you belong. After making a return to the Yankees in the middle of 2023, Greg Allen wants another shot in 2024. He has agreed to return to the club on a minor league deal for his third stint in the organization (he had been DFA’d in August and briefly joined Milwaukee’s Triple-A club). With the Yankees’ outfield depth, it’ll be very difficult for Allen to crack the club out of spring training. But there will inevitably be injuries, and at that point, Allen could be the first man up from Scranton.

NJ.com | Bob Klapisch: As Blake Snell’s asking price hasn’t budged a bit, Klapisch reports the Yankees’ offer to Snell is off the table. That’s expected, as their rotation looks quite solidified after the Marcus Stroman signing. The Yankees’ reported offer of six years, $150 million seems to be a more accurate assessment of Snell’s market than his current desires. With that market closed for the Yanks, Klapisch thinks they will look to midsummer for when a trade market could potentially shape around another NL Cy Young Award winner: 2021 honoree Corbin Burnes. Whether or not he’ll be available will be determined by the Brewers’ performance, of course.

ESPN | Alden Gonzalez: Aaron Hicks will be paid by the New York Yankees in 2024, but he will not play for the New York Yankees in 2024. Instead, he’ll play for the Angels, after a very good bounce-back performance in Baltimore following his May DFA from New York. They are still on the hook for $19 million of his old extension, though the Angels paying him the league minimum chipped away $740,000 for Hal Steinbrenner. This had been reported the other day, but the deal is official, per the Angels themselves.

Hicks will look to provide respectable play for the Angels as a corner outfielder, where the Halos are a bit thin. We’ll give Matt the final word on Hicks’ attempt to get excited about a team that has finished under .500 for eight consecutive seasons and subtracted the best player in baseball.

he didn't say in what way, to be fair https://t.co/ntpJZD9b4r — matt (@MattF15) January 30, 2024

Puck | John Ourand: It’s a merry day for Orioles fans — or at least a better day than most under John Angelos’ reign. The younger Angelos has agreed to sell the team to two private equity billionaires, with Baltimore native David Rubenstein likely to be the primary figure (though Cal Ripken Jr. is reportedly involved in some capacity as well). After they’ve been dead silent in terms of improving their 2024 roster, the move is probably a big relief for Baltimore supporters. However, the deal likely won’t be official until next year and Rubenstein’s group won’t assume majority ownership until the passing of Peter Angelos, so they’ll have to wait a bit before any free agency splurge comes.

If you’re curious about an Orioles fan perspective on the sale, check out Mark Brown’s article at Camden Chat.