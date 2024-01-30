Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/30/24

MLB. com | Bryan Hoch: Gerrit Cole officially earned his Cy Young Award at last, and he got to reconnect with a former Yankee legend when celebrating it recently. Ron Guidry was on-hand at the annual BBWAA dinner on Saturday to introduce Cole to the crowd, and had some snippets of behind the scenes details about how the two linked up at spring training in 2020. Even though that was cut short by the outbreak of the pandemic, Guidry had seen enough in that time to know that Cole was going to come for some of his franchise records — and sure enough, Cole has already taken a few of them in the course of his four years in pinstripes.

The Athletic | Eno Sarris ($): Sarris and company are revving up the rankings ahead of the 2024 season, and this one jumps into the pitching depths. Their work here is specifically for calculating fantasy baseball positioning, but it more than serves its purpose of figuring out what to expect for the upcoming year (especially if you’re putting money down on a league, I’m sure you want to be correct in these assessments). Sarris also utilizes some fun statistics in the process, trained on fresh 2023 data to figure out the technical and physical details of why a pitcher could be primed to excel.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: As we’re putting a wrap on Hall of Fame season, Jaffe is back with his yearly exercise of attempting to project the next five ballots for the remaining field of hopefuls as well as the oncoming classes of players, and how some slam dunk candidates may pave the way for other careers to gain some shine. The voting crowd can be fickle, but there are some tendencies to pick up on as we get more adjusted to the 10-year window of eligibility.

MLB.com | Sweeny Murti: There are many MLB records that are associated with Yankees players, but one of the underrated candidates for a record to stand the test of time is the most consecutive games with a home run. Don Mattingly owns a third of that title, sharing it with Dale Long and Ken Griffey Jr., and Mattingly has seen a number of would-be candidates to join their ranks fall just short in the 30 years since Griffey made his run. It’s an incredible feat in that it can appear out of thin air and disappear just as quickly, and it requires more mental stamina than you might expect.

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: Finally, a bit of housekeeping is in order as the Yankees have made another minor roster move. Matt Gage was picked up off the waiver wire from Houston on Monday, and as of now there hasn’t been a corresponding 40-man roster move to accommodate him. Assuming he’ll be kept around to try out in spring, that’s one less roster spot left to fill before the final picture is formed.