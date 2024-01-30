Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/30/24

January’s nearly come to a close, and the news continues to slowly trickle out. Yesterday saw Aaron Hicks sign a major league deal with the Angels, as he’ll ply his trade out in Anaheim while the Yankees keep paying out the seven-year extension they signed him to back in 2019. Hicks had a minor resurgence after latching on with Baltimore last season, so we’ll see if he can continue to prove the Yankees wrong out west.

On the site today, we come to our penultimate post in the Trade Partner series, with Matt running down the history between the Yankees and the Reds. Later in the morning, Sam looks at some of the big-name players that Giancarlo Stanton could pass on the all-time home run leaderboard this season, and Peter writes up the great Whitey Ford, number eight on the Top 100.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many home runs will Giancarlo Stanton end his career with?

2. Will Aaron Hicks post a 2-WAR or better season again in his career?