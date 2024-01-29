Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/29/24

MLB.com | Mark Feinsand: While we’re now just a couple weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training, there are still a number of free agents available on the market at this stage. MLB.com asked some executives where they thought some of the big names might land, and the Yankees were among the teams mentioned. One exec thinks the Yankees still might go after Cody Bellinger, with another saying he thought the team still had something up their sleeve.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: While he wasn’t the biggest headline maker of the Yankees’ late season young player callups, catcher Austin Wells was among them. Wells got a decent amount of time catching behind the plate, and while that was always the part of his game that was most questioned, he showed some promise back there last year. Now, the question is whether or not he can handle a bigger workload back there. While Jose Trevino will be back and likely getting plenty of time at catcher, the opportunity is there for Wells to take the position by the horns next season.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: In recent days, the Yankees have been linked to pitchers Phil Maton and Ryan Brasier as they look to round out the bullpen for 2024. Here’s a look at what those two would bring to the table should the Yankees explore those options.