Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/28/24

I don’t have any interesting anniversary tidbits, recent baseball news, or other miscellany to really discuss this morning. But the photo gallery did inform me of notable Yankees past and present attending the BBWAA’s New York Baseball Writers’ Dinner last night.

Gerrit Cole finally got his long-awaited Cy Young Award, and his wife and parents were both in attendance.

For reasons I’m not entirely sure of, former Yankees sinkerballer Ramiro Mendoza was awarded the Casey Stengel “You Could Look It Up” Award for becoming the first player since Babe Ruth to win World Series with the Yankees and Red Sox. Given that this happened 20 years, who knows why it’s happening now! But El Brujo looks good anyway, that’s for damn sure.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Let’s keep it easy today. Who wins the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Ravens?

2. Same question, but with the NFC Championship Game matchup of the Lions and 49ers.