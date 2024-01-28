Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/28/24

NJ.com | Max Goodman: We had this reported in yesterday’s links, but it’s official now: Hector Neris has taken his talents to the Cubs. Not only does that give the Cubs a solid option out of the bullpen, but it also takes away a good potential option for the Yankees bullpen. Now, they’ll have to pivot to other players to round out one of their strengths from last season. YES Network’s Jack Curry had already indicated that a reunion with Wandy Peralta or Keynan Middleton was more likely than Neris anyway.

MLB.com | Anthony Castrovince: One of the biggest parts of sports is the health of players, and the Yankees are a team that has certainly needed some help in that department. Dr. James Andrews has been at the forefront of helping athletes fix and recover from their injuries, and for decades, he was the preeminent name in second opinions on major procedures. But at 81 years old, Dr. Andrews has decided to retire from a long career. As former Yankees/Mets southpaw Al Leiter said, “The man belongs in the damn Hall of Fame.”

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Danny Watson is a pitcher in the Yankees prospect pool, but he’s no ordinary pitcher. Not only was he a diehard fan of the team growing up, with signed memorabilia, posters, bed sheets, pictures, and more, but he stands at 6-foot-7 in a family of people that are not nearly as tall, and his height has been a big help in his early success in the minor leagues.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: There are potential Hall of Famers on both New York teams at this moment. Names like Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, and new addition Juan Soto are some of the names mentioned, though the latter three would certainly seem to have a better case at the moment for the sheer heights they’ve already reached.