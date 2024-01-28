Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Spring is Near

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! Welcome to 2024! We’re now almost at the end of January, pitchers and catchers report in just a couple of weeks, and the first spring training games will be underway in less than a month. How are our favorite Yankees spending their last few weeks of freedom before the long marathon begins? Let’s get started!

Awards Season concludes 2023 Season

Gerrit Cole officially received his first career Cy Young Award at last night’s BBWAA awards dinner, held in New York City. Fun fact: it’s the 100th anniversary of the dinner.

Your 2023 American League Cy Young, @GerritCole45 pic.twitter.com/kimMURseAo — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 28, 2024

Wedding Bells

Former Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon got married last week, and a plethora of Yankees arms past and present were in attendance. Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Some very familiar faces were at Jameson Taillon’s wedding pic.twitter.com/gF7MJYbRoA — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) January 20, 2024

As you can tell from this GIF, Gerrit Cole seemed to be having himself a good time celebrating his former teammate.

Every time Cole gets the win this season, y’all are getting Conga Cole from me. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/criFjpTAuv — JP_YankeesGirl (@90syankskid) January 22, 2024

Hall of Fame Celebration

DJ LeMahieu is by nature a very private person. The last time he posted on Instagram was March 2020, when alongside other baseball players he posted to commemorate the Opening Day that had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, earlier this week, his former teammate Todd Helton finally beat the Coors Field bias and earned admittance into Cooperstown, and DJ went nuts — he posted on his Instagram story.

The All Rise Foundation Gala

This past Thursday, Aaron Judge’s All Rise Foundation had its annual gala, and a number of his teammates and coaches were in attendance. Just in this picture, we’ve got Corey Kluber, Tyler Wade, Mike Tauchman, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Aaron Boone, Anthony Volpe, Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodón, and DJ LeMahieu.

Aaron Judge had some friends show up to his All Rise Foundation gala tonight pic.twitter.com/0o3ZjwgpVO — MLB (@MLB) January 26, 2024

During the event, while Judge was addressing the crowd, Boone asked his captain what he thought the batting order should look like. Judge answered him by saying that if you keep DJ, Soto, and himself together in the lineup, they’ll make some good things happen.

At the @AllRiseOfficial Gala. Aaron Boone asked just where he wants to hit. He said right behind the new guy.



“just keep it DJ, Soto and me, we’ll get it going” pic.twitter.com/iRt7ElEYJI — BAT1STA (@BAT1STA) January 26, 2024

I sure hope you’re right on that one, Judge; we’ve only got a few short weeks before we can stop talking about it and start seeing it.

A New Number

Last but not least, we have a clue as to what number Alex Verdugo is going to wear this season. He changed his Instagram handle from @dugie99, representing his number he wore with the Red Sox, to @dugie24. Is he taking the number most recently worn by Willie Calhoun? We’ll know for sure soon enough.