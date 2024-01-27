Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/27/23

We’re officially under one month until some spring training action kicks off, and only a few weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting. I don’t know about you guys, but this editor would gladly go for some grainy beat reporter video of guys doing long toss over the current stasis of waiting around for some roster news to break — hell, even if it isn’t the Yankees making a move. Please, by all means make some moves though, Cashman. Throw us a curveball to break up the routine that we’re in.

Speaking of the routine, let’s get into the day’s rundown. Sam’s starting us off with a look at the best and the worst of the Yankees’ trade history with the Twins (with recent history leading the way), and Peter and Estevão have free agent targets on relievers Phil Maton and Ryan Brasier, respectively. In-between them John traverses the saga that is Alex Rodriguez’s career for our Top 100 series, and later in the day Casey muses on the cultural impact that the Sandlot had on our sense of style.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Would you rather push for a reunion with Wandy Peralta or roll the dice with one of the free agent relievers the team has been linked to?

2. How many innings do you think Jonathan Loáisiga will get through this year?