Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/26/24

Bartolo Colon just fell off the Hall of Fame ballot after failing to get five percent of the vote, but today is at least a nice anniversary for him at least. On January 26, 2011, he came to terms with the Yankees on a minor-league contract after missing all of the 2010 season and generally scuffling around the league since winning his Cy Young Award in 2005. Bench coach Tony Peña had a hot tip on Colon, and as it turned out, the veteran had a comeback in him. What a fun surprise he was in 2011! Great stuff.

Today on the site, Matt will peak across the Delaware River and remember the highs and lows of the Yankees’ trade history with the Phillies (what’s up, Bobby Abreu?) and Malachi will look back on some memorable Yankees Sports Illustrated covers since they are, well, being destroyed by sharks. Later on, Kevin will continue the Pinstripe Alley Top 100 with one of the great strikeout artists in Yankees history, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Questions/Prompts:

1. David Robertson’s going to the Rangers. How long do you think he’ll keep pitching?

2. Is Bill Belichick done if the Falcons aren’t hiring him?*

*Sorry for more NFL questions. It’s very quiet at the moment.