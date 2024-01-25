Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/25/24

Hall of Fame discourse has moved on from the current class that just got inducted, to looking forward to next year’s hopefuls. It’s a list that includes two very obvious candidates, both of whom spent a few years in pinstripes, in Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia. There’s others who could gain some steam over the years, like Felix Hernandez and Dustin Pedroia, and other former Yankees Curtis Granderson and Troy Tulowitzki will be on the ballot as well. It’s part of the format that some names will simply drop off immediately, but there’s a decent chance for some NY caps to become immortalized from this class.

Speaking of those former Yankees, Noah has a piece going over the names from this class as well as looking ahead several years for the likeliest Hall candidates. Kevin dives into the trade history between the Yankees and Tigers (spoilers, there’s a lot), Esteban enshrines the foundation piece of the latest Yankees dynasty into the 13th spot in our Top 100, Andrés argues in favor of Gary Sheffield after he missed out on the Hall, and Malachi attempts to identify some unlikely bullpen heroes for next season to close out the day.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Where would you currently rank the Yankees in the AL crowd?

2. Do you think that the Eras Committee will seriously reconsider the steroid candidates for the Hall, or will it be a repeat result?