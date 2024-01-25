Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/25/24

NY Daily News | Peter Sblendorio: The 2025 Hall of Fame ballot will have two former Yankees, both with very good chances in their first shot. Ichiro Suzuki is as much of a guarantee as any player in the last five years — he is one of the greatest hitters the sport has ever seen. CC Sabathia has a decent shot as well, but perhaps not as secure as Suzuki. but depending on how it shakes out, the Yankees will have another player with their cap on getting a plaque very soon. Check out Noah in the morning on other former Yankees who will be up for future ballots.

Sportico | Brendan Coffey: Diamond Sports is still attempting to save themselves with some restructuring. In a recent proposal, there is potential for Amazon to acquire Diamond’s 20 percent ownership stake in YES. There are a few hurdles, though. The main obstacle is YES would have to approve the deal, which currently seems unlikely, because that would result in Amazon being the majority owner of the network.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Oscar González and Jeter Downs were both waived by the Yankees last week in order to clear space on the 40-man roster. But both passed through waivers and will report to Scranton in 2024. González is a talented player that ran into major whiff issues in 2023 after an impressive rookie year — he’ll look to sort that out with the Yanks in Triple-A. Downs will look to do the same, although his track record in the minor leagues is not nearly as robust.

The Score | Travis Sawchik: Are you in favor of a big hall or small hall? The standards have continued to increase over the last 20 years, but the induction of three players in 2024, two of which didn’t have overwhelming WAR totals, may indicate a willingness to hear out the cases of more players in the coming years. As was already mentioned, Suzuki and Sabathia have a good shot next year, but will borderline cases like Félix Herández get more consideration?