Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/24/24

NJ Advance Media | Jimmy Hascup: For the first time in eight years, the Yankees are making an alteration to their road gray uniforms, removing the white trim around the navy letters as well as the white piping at the end of the sleeves. The jerseys will more closely resemble the road grays of the Mantle era. The last time they altered the away uniform in 2016, they decreased the distance between “New” and “York” on the front.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Michael King headlined the five-player package that netted the Yankees Juan Soto and Trent Grisham and it appears he has fully embraced being a Padre. He asserts that his new team “won the trade” that kickstarted the offseason, in particular praising the potential of the other pitchers — Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, and Randy Vásquez — included in the deal. He concluded with the belief that San Diego will provide him “a better chance to be a starting pitcher” and maintained that he will “pitch with a chip on [his] shoulder.”

MLB.com | Benjamin Hill: The major league team aren’t the only ones in the organization to implement jersey changes. The Double-A Somerset Patriots are going with a far more eye-catching look, temporarily changing their name to the Jersey Diners to go along with neon jerseys reminiscent of mid-50s Garden State eateries. As part of the three-game home series promotion, the Patriots will also include diner-themed fare and festivities at the stadium.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Count pitching coach Matt Blake among the most excited to have Marcus Stroman joining the team. In particular, Blake noted the diversity Stroman’s sinker brings to a four-seamer-heavy starting rotation. Most of all, however, Blake praised Stroman’s intangibles, saying his competitiveness, intensity, focus, and study habits will be a huge boon to the pitching staff.

There were also a trio of ex-Yankees to sign with new teams over the last 24 hours. James Paxton agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Dodgers, Aroldis Chapman inked a one-year, $10.5 million pact with the Pirates, and Joey Gallo signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Nationals.