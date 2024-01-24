Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/24/24

As far as Hall of Fame classes go, three’s a crowd. Joe Mauer, Todd Helton, and Adrián Beltré were all voted into the Hall yesterday, marking the first time in five years that more than two players earned enough BBWAA votes to go in. If it were up to PSA, far more players would have found their way, but still, the three we have in reality make up a richly deserving trio.

Start your morning off with Andres’ entry in our Trade Partner series, with a look at a team that has created some recent history with the Yankees, the San Diego Padres. Meanwhile, we continue to come to the very end of the Top 100 series, as Sam writes up the beloved Don Mattingly, and later, Matt takes a perpendicular slant to the Top 100 series, looking at some of the worsts in Yankees history.

Questions/Prompts:

1. If you could only choose one, and your options were limited to players likely to sign short-term deals, would you rather the Yankees add a starter or reliever ahead of the season?

2. How many players that were on the Hall of Fame ballot this year but didn’t make it will make it in the future?