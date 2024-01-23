Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

We now officially know who is headed to Cooperstown as the Baseball Hall of Fame has announced their Class of 2024. Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton will gain entrance in the immortal club as they each got over the 75-percent threshold needed from the Baseball Writers Association of America ballot, as revealed on Tuesday night.

Coming into today, based on the votes that were publicly known, Beltré, Mauer, and Helton had pretty good odds to make it, and they were indeed confirmed, getting 95.1 percent, 76.1 percent, and 79.7 percent of the vote respectively.

Beltré topped the count after a 21-year career with the Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox, and Rangers. He recorded 3,166 hits — the most ever by a third baseman — and 477 home runs while also having a sterling reputation in the field, winning five Gold Gloves.

Mauer was one of the best hitting catchers of all time, finishing with a career .306 batting average — winning three batting titles — and a 124 OPS+. He made six All-Star Games in his 15-year career, and won AL Most Valuable Player in 2009, beating out Yankees Mark Teixeira and Derek Jeter, who finished second and third. (The Yankees got their revenge in the playoffs, though, as they tended to do against the Twins. Sorry to them.)

Meanwhile, at the seventh time of asking, Helton is in after falling just 11 votes short last year. The Rockies’ legend was a five-time All-Star, winning three Gold Gloves and four Silver Sluggers while manning first base in Colorado.

Coming up the closest without making it was closer Billy Wagner, who came up five votes shy of the necessary 289 needed for 75 percent. Coming that close, you’d have to imagine that he’ll cross the threshold next next year, which is his final chance via the BBWAA ballot.

There were eight former Yankee players on the ballot, but none of them got the requisite 75 percent for induction.

Coming the closest — and agonizingly short considering his circumstances — is Gary Sheffield. In his final year of eligibility, Sheffield got 63.9 percent of the vote, coming 43 votes shy. He has a decent case for induction, but he’ll now need to get in through a Veterans Committee in the coming years.

Andruw Jones and Carlos Beltrán both jumps, going to 61.6 percent and 57.1 percent respectively. Jones may be running out of time with just a couple more years left on the ballot, but this is just the second year for Beltrán’s case, who should still have plenty of time.

Maybe the most controversial name of those under consideration, Alex Rodriguez got 34.8 percent of the vote, which is actually a little less than a percentage point down from 2023. He and Manny Ramirez are not going anywhere in this process.

People have been making a slightly louder case for Bobby Abreu in recent years, but it wasn’t enough to see him make a big jump, as he received 14.8 percent of the vote. Andy Pettitte fell a bit from last year, going from 17 percent in 2023 to just 13.5 percent this year.

Meanwhile, pour one out for Bartolo Colon and Matt Holliday, who both got under the five percent needed to remain on the ballot for future years. They are officially one-and-done, though former crosstown rival David Wright just barely squeaked by at 6.2 percent. He’ll be back in 2025 but faces a long road ahead.

Here’s a full list of the voting tallies for this year:

The Hall of Fame voting results … pic.twitter.com/C74iRYcXtl — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) January 23, 2024

The players voted in today will join manager Jim Leyland, who was announced as part of the Class of 2024, getting in via the Eras/Veterans Committee ballot. This year’s ceremony is set to be held on Sunday, July 21st.

As for those that just missed out this year — other than Sheffield and those that got under five percent of the vote — they’ll be back next year on a ballot that includes first-timers Ichiro Suzuki and Yankee legend CC Sabathia, among others.

Congrats to Adrián, Joe, and Todd!