Who would Pinstripe Alley elect to the Baseball Hall of Fame from the 2024 ballot?

Tonight, the newest inductees to the National Baseball Hall of Fame will be revealed. MLB Network will have the announcement tonight at 6pm ET. We already know that longtime skipper Jim Leyland will be on the dais in Cooperstown in July as an Eras/Veterans Committee selection, as will Ford C. Frick Award winner Joe Castiglione of the Red Sox and a representative from the family of late sportswriter Gerry Fraley, who won the BBWAA Career Excellence Award.

The most well-known election, however, comes from the annual BBWAA vote on players who have been retired for at least five full seasons. First-year nominees were selected from a screening process, and any candidates who received at least five percent of the vote last year automatically got another shot (save for Jeff Kent, who exhausted his 10 years of eligibility). The following 26 players made the 2024 ballot, with first-year players italicized:

Bobby Abreu, RF

José Bautista, RF

Carlos Beltrán, CF

Adrián Beltré, 3B

Mark Buehrle, SP

Bartolo Colon, SP

Adrián González, 1B

Todd Helton, 1B

Matt Holliday, LF

Torii Hunter, CF

Andruw Jones, CF

Victor Martinez, C/DH

Joe Mauer, C/1B

Andy Pettitte, SP

Brandon Phillips, 2B

Manny Ramirez, OF

José Reyes, SS

Alex Rodriguez, SS/3B

Francisco Rodríguez, RP

Jimmy Rollins, SS

Gary Sheffield, RF

James Shields, SP

Chase Utley, 2B

Omar Vizquel, SS

Billy Wagner, RP

David Wright, 3B

If some of those italicized names seem surprising, remember that most first-year candidates quickly get culled. As members of the Academy love to say, “It’s an honor just to be nominated,” and honestly, it is! It’s very difficult to play long enough in the majors to meet the 10-year minimum, and not everyone who does that is a lock to hit the ballot five years later. With all due respect to our old friend Chase Headley, there’s a reason why the screening process exists and he didn’t make it. Usually, it’s on the mark, save for an occasional head-scratcher.

If you’re interested in getting some last-minute tips on who might get the requisite 75 percent of votes this year, check out the work of Ryan Thibodaux and his Ballot Tracker team. They’ve been grinding for months now and have done a helluva job.

As is our annual tradition, I polled the Pinstripe Alley staff on who their picks for the Hall of Fame would be if they had a ballot. Since 16 contributors submitted, 12 votes were needed to hit 75 percent on our end, just like an Eras Committee. The results are below:

We endorse celebrating the game’s history here at PSA, and it’s no surprise that we selected seven candidates for induction. The last 50 years of baseball are historically underrepresented, so we endorse a Big Hall.

A member of the 3,000-hit club and an absolutely elite defender at third base, Adrián Beltré is a slam-dunk pick among slam-picks. He’s an easy unanimous nod for us and it’s frankly a little embarrassing that he’s already been left off two BBWAA ballots as of Monday night (and no, neither of them were doing any game theory to maximize the impact of their 10 slots). No one will remember his voting percentage at the end of the day anyway, so we’ll gladly celebrate him.

The former Yankees masher Sheffield is also a unanimous pick for us, and that might be a bit of a surprise. But with 509 homers, a constant intimidating glare in the batter’s box, and one of the most famous stances of his era, it’s hard not to be captivated by Sheff. Some will hold his admitted early-2000s PED use against him, but, well the guy who was supposed to enforce any policy back then didn’t really care to do so and he has a plaque. So whatever.

Going rapid-fire through the remaining five non-unanimous PSA selections, Helton gets the nod for his monstrous production in Colorado for over a decade (and not exactly a slouch away from Coors either), Mauer for being such an unbelievable catcher on both sides of the ball that it overwhelms his short tenure there, Beltrán for a long career of terrific all-around play even with the sign-stealing scandal clouding the end, Wagner for sheer southpaw strikeout dominance at the end of ballgames in the face of adversity, and Alexander Emmanuel Rodriguez* for being perhaps the greatest talent this game has ever seen.

*Yes, yes, we know about the other stuff too. But he meets our minimum. Everyone’s mileage varies, and that’s fine for a fella as divisive as A-Rod (just as it does for Manny Ramirez, who has his own extra complications).

Here’s the full voting breakdown.

PSA staff HoF vote results Writer Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 Player 6 Player 7 Player 8 Player 9 Player 10 Writer Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 Player 6 Player 7 Player 8 Player 9 Player 10 Andrew Helton Mauer Beltré Rodriguez Utley Sheffield Beltrán Pettitte Wagner Jake Beltré Rodriguez Utley Mauer Ramirez Beltrán Helton Sheffield Pavich Beltré Rodriguez Mauer Utley Sheffield Pettitte Helton Jones Wagner Abreu Josh Abreu Beltrán Beltré Helton Jones Mauer Ramirez Rodriguez Sheffield Utley Matt Rodriguez Beltré Mauer Helton Sheffield Beltrán Ramirez Jones Wagner John Beltré Rodriguez Mauer Helton Sheffield Wagner Jones Torii Hunter Colon Peter Rodriguez Beltré Mauer Helton Sheffield Beltrán Ramirez Jones Wagner Abreu Esteban Abreu Beltrán Beltré Mauer Sheffield Rodriguez Ramirez Wagner Sam Abreu Beltrán Beltré Helton Jones Mauer Pettitte Sheffield Utley Wagner Malachi Abreu Beltrán Beltré Buehrle Mauer Ramirez Rodriguez Helton Sheffield Wagner Maximo Rodriguez Beltrán Beltré Ramirez Helton Wagner Utley Abreu Sheffield Jones Casey Beltrán Beltré Helton Mauer Jones Sheffield Utley Pettitte Wagner Kevin Helton Jones Mauer Beltré Sheffield Beltrán Pettitte Rollins Utley Abreu Noah Beltré Mauer Pettitte Wagner Rodriguez Ramirez Helton Utley Sheffield Buehrle Dan Sheffield Jones Wagner Rodriguez Beltrán Helton Beltré Abreu Mauer Ramirez Kunj Rodriguez Helton Beltré Mauer Pettitte Beltrán Sheffield Wagner

That’s who makes the PSA ballot. What about yours?