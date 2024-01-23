Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/23/24

I’ve been trying to mentally check off notable offseason calendar dates as we pass them. It makes time move at little bit faster as we get closer to the return of Yankees baseball. (Don’t you try to throw physics at me to explain why nothing is actually different!) Today at 6pm ET, we will learn who will accompany former manager Jim Leyland on the National Baseball Hall of Fame podium on Cooperstown this summer. Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, and Gary Sheffield all stand the best chance of getting in from this batch based on the early results. (Sorry, A-Rod.)

Today on the site, our two series will roll along with Noah discussing the Yankees’ trade history with the Royals and Josh on a notable No. 15 appropriately sliding in at No. 15 on our PSA Top 100 Yankees. Since it’s Hall of Fame season, I’ll also reveal our staff Hall of Fame voting results, and when we know who actually got voted in by the BBWAA, Matt will have you covered.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Gut feeling: Who makes the Hall today?

2. Any thoughts on the Pirates signing Aroldis Chapman?

One more Hall of Fame note, and a somber one. Send your best wishes Ryne Sandberg’s way. Be well, Ryno.