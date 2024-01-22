Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The offseason still has some room to run its course, but the Yankees seem to have handled the majority of their business. They got the big bat they desperately needed, shored up the middle of their rotation, and have signed some depth pieces to compete in spring training. They remain in the hunt for another arm after dealing away so many of their pitching prospects in pursuit of Juan Soto, but there no longer seems to be nearly as much pressure for them to go out and make a major move with the biggest names mostly off the board.

A few exceptions still remain, notably the reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. The Yankees have an offer on the table for him, and reportedly it’s the only one he’s gotten all winter, but it’s well below his asking price. Will the rest of the league join the Yankees in waiting out Snell’s market, and could he manage to fall to them at an affordable rate? Will the team gain momentum on another pitcher or pivot to some bullpen arms and let someone else bid high on Snell? Should they not bother with the remainder of this market, and focus on depth signings with an eye towards the deadline? If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, send ‘em in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of January 25th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.