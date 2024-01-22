Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/22/24

The weekend is over again, and the NFL weekend delivered some exciting (if you were a neutral observer), heartbreaking (if you had a stake in the action) results. The end result has the Ravens hosting the defending champion Chiefs over in the AFC, while the 49ers welcome an upstart Lions team in the NFC. There’s only so many football weekends left before spring training arrives to finally fill the baseball void, so hang in there.

Speaking of baseball, let’s get on track with the rundown of what’s in store for today. Peter starts us off with a look back at the trade history between the Yanks and the Nationals/Expos, and then Josh makes the case for a reunion with Wandy Peralta. John enshrines the modern face of the franchise into our Top 100 series with Aaron Judge up on the docket, and finally I’ll be back to open up the mailbag for some more questions.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Are you sick of the Chiefs, or is their run of dominance in the AFC too impressive?

2. Is anyone going to significantly beat the offer the Yankees made to Blake Snell, or is his market stalled out?