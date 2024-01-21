Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/21/24

Good morning everyone, and welcome to another slow offseason Sunday as we continue to amble towards the season. The latest buzz on the Yankees has them still connected to pitching, with Bryan Hoch floating a reunion with right-hander Keynan Middleton yesterday. Middleton impressed in a short run with the team after last year’s trade deadline, and the Yankees definitely could use another arm to pad the depth in their bullpen.

We’ve got a busy Sunday on the site today, with John leading off with a look at the trade history between the Yankees and the hated Red Sox. Later, Casey remembers a wild Yankees-Mariners game from the 80’s, and Matt profiles the great Red Ruffing. And in the afternoon, John spins through the week in Yankee social media, and speaking of Middleton, Estevão analyzes the reliever as a free agent target.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How much will the Yankees spend on upgrades for their bullpen?

2. Who wins today’s NFL playoff games?