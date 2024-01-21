Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Down on Celebrity Row

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! Welcome to 2024! We’re now more than halfway through January, and spring training is just a few short weeks away. How are our favorite Yankees spending their last few weeks of freedom before the long marathon begins? Let’s get started!

Rizzo: Dog Dad first, then first baseman

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo did a video on TikTok this week, where he identified himself first as a “dog dad” to the ever-famous good boy Kevin, then as the first baseman for the New York Yankees. Following up that, he answered a few questions on a couple of topics, including his favorite moment in his career (winning the World Series with the Cubs) and his battle with cancer.

Rizzo has his priorities in order pic.twitter.com/i5OmEUaUaN — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) January 15, 2024

Catching some sports

With spring training still a few weeks out and with the NFL, NBA, and NHL all playing right now, it’s the perfect time for the Yankees to catch some games. Aaron Judge was spotted at last week’s Bucs/Eagles game, where to the delight of New York fans everywhere the Bucs absolutely obliterated Philly and completed their historic collapse.

Yankees star Aaron Judge in attendance (and in orange) for tonight’s Bucs-Eagles wild-card game in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/FacZ6dJ1Fr — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 16, 2024

Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe were spotted there as well, but unfortunately for them, it seems that nobody outside the Yankees sphere seemed to care EVEN THOUGH TORRES WALKED IN RIGHT BEHIND HIM.

lol the Gleyber disrespect https://t.co/xKqTKAtGyb — Pinstripe Alley (@pinstripealley) January 16, 2024

A few days later, Volpe joined Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield at a hockey game in Tampa, and while the arena only acknowledged Mayfield in attendance, the quarterback made sure to highlight the shortstop’s appearance.

Anthony Volpe taking in some hockey with… Baker Mayfield? pic.twitter.com/F7XAGNJunE — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) January 19, 2024

Back up north, new Yankee pitcher Marcus Stroman was spotted at celebrity row to catch a Knicks win at Madison Square Garden.

Marcus Stroman is at the Knicks game tonight pic.twitter.com/yHOep2woQ9 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) January 18, 2024

Hello Stro, Farewell Harry

Speaking of Stroman, his signing was made official this week, capped off with a Zoom press conference. On Instagram, he made sure to make his thoughts known to the Yankee community.

Marcus Stroman expresses how excited he is to join the Yankees pic.twitter.com/NukKgCvaRe — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) January 16, 2024

On the opposite side, former Yankee center fielder Harrison Bader, who recently signed with the Mets, took to his Instagram to express his thanks to play for the team that he grew up watching. We wish the pride of Horace Mann the best of luck, except when he’s facing the Yankees.

Pre-Spring Training Training

Numerous Yankees have been spotted at the team’s spring training complex, getting ready for the season. Notably, this group includes Jasson Domínguez, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and Oswaldo Cabrera, who is looking to rebound after a sophomore campaign best described as “worse than disastrous.”

And, last but not least, Jose Trevino, what are you excited for?

Me too.