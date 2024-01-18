Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/18/24

Baseball America ($): Baseball America is next on the docket to release their full Top 100 prospect list for 2024, and the Yankees are well-represented. Six Yankees made the cut, headlined by Jasson Domínguez at No. 16, followed by Spencer Jones, Everson Pereira, Roderick Arias, Austin Wells, and Chase Hampton. The love for the Yankees’ system didn’t end there, as several other prospects received votes, including Henry Lalane, George Lombard Jr., Will Warren, and Brando Mayea. Clearly, their scouts like what they see coming out of the organization of late.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Jumping from the future back to the present, the team added another veteran on a minor-league deal to bolster their depth for spring training. Josh VanMeter is the latest get, a utilityman who has mostly seen use around the infield but has also gotten to see both corners of the outfield across four MLB seasons with the Reds, Diamondbacks, and Pirates. VanMeter spent 2023 in the Brewers’ organization and spent most of it on the IL.

NY Post | Dan Martin: The Yankees’ officially announced Marcus Stroman’s two-year deal with the team, and accordingly designated outfielder Oscar Gonzalez for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster (we knew him so briefly). The market for pitchers has been heating up outside the top two arms remaining, with Toronto grabbing Yasiel Rodriguez yesterday, so time may be running out for the Yankees to make any more moves to bolster the rotation if they don’t want to swing for the fences.

MLB.com | Matt Monagan: This last story has nothing to do with the Yankees, but it’s a fascinating bit of baseball history. If you saw some of the crazy temperatures for kickoff at this past weekend’s NFL games and wondered how a baseball game would function in a similar situation, look no further than this story of a late-19th century league formed up near the arctic by whalers seeking a bit of fun out in the wild. The league had a hard-set rule of playing no matter the weather, which led to some brutal outcomes on the scoreboard and for the players personally.