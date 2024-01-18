Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/18/24

Another arm has come off the board, with the rival Blue Jays snapping up Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodríguez. The Yankees have been connected to Rodríguez at points during this offseason, but more recently have been rumored to be looking at Hector Neris to upgrade their bullpen. There’s still plenty of time for the Yankees to add an arm or two to their staff, but pitchers and catchers is growing nearer by the day.

On the site, Josh debates which Yankees are the most important for the upcoming season, while John remembers the beloved Phil Rizzuto as we break into the top-20 of our Top 100. Also, continues the Trade Partner series with a look at the relationship between the Yankees and Marlins, and Andrés discusses how important it is that the Yankees get more from their bench this season.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Per Roster Resource, the Yankees’ 2024 CBT payroll sits at $305MM. Will the Yankees have an Opening Day CBT payroll below $300MM for any of the next three seasons?

2. Who receives a larger guarantee, Cody Bellinger or Blake Snell?