Yankees move Luis Severino to 15-day IL, Marinaccio called up

This season’s been nothing short of a nightmare for Luis Severino, and the latest blow came last night as he walked off the mound in very visible pain. In his own words, the righthander described the feeling as akin to being shot, and ahead of Saturday’s game against the Brewers, the Yankees gave up the ghost. Severino was placed on the 15-day IL with an upper body injury.

While we await the announcement of further test results, if they’re coming, we have to consider the fact that last night was the final time we’ll see Severino in a Yankee uniform. After being one of the very best pitchers in baseball in 2017 and ‘18, setting a standard that he would anchor a rotation for the foreseeable future, it’s been one setback after another for the flamethrower. Based on how Sevy reacted to the pain, you have to figure there’s a real chance he doesn’t pitch again this season, and the question then becomes whether the Yankees would offer him a pillow contract to prove himself in 2024, or some other team does.

Ron Marinaccio rejoins the team from Triple-A Scranton in the corresponding move, although the team needs more help in the rotation than the bullpen. Marinara has struggled after his breakout 2022 season, with a 4.08 ERA across 46.1 MLB innings this year, but if nothing else he has a chance to end the season on a high note as relief depth.