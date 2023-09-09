New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Michael King vs. Wade Miley

After a great first week for the Chicken Parm Kids, the Yankees have hit a bit of a skid, losing two games in a row. Bad starting pitching has been the problem on both days, and they’ll turn to a surprising rotation addition to snap this mini-losing streak. Michael King is making his fifth start of the season, and after adding about 10 pitches or so to his count every time, we should see him get to around 75-80 today.

With a 2.88 ERA and 3.25 FIP, the Yankees could do a lot worse than five-plus innings from King today. While he’s never faced the Brewers before, they’re a middling offense with an above-average strikeout rate, and we should expect good things from the starter today.

Opposing King will be veteran Wade Miley, who before today I had thought was out of baseball. The lefty has a decent ERA at 3.33 across 100 innings, but has been running from the Regression Monster all year. He limits walks reasonably well, but a low strikeout rate and unimpressive ground ball rate scream that his stuff, when in the zone, is relatively hittable.

We have a later start than usual as today is the annual Old-Timers’ Day, with a particular focus on the 1998 championship team. Derek, Mo, Jorge, Bernie and Andy Pettitte are all expected to make appearances, alongside other Yankee greats and Yankee “oh yeah that guy”-types.

Note that we are in a rain delay for the start of the game and first pitch is expected at 4:40pm ET.

